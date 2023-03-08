‘Absolutely rubbish’: Rohit Sharma takes dig at Ravi Shastri’s ‘overconfidence’ comment

Source: Twitter

Ravi Shastri, who was elected as a head coach in 2014 and led India for almost 6 years, is known for making strong remarks about how he feels. Similarly, while doing commentary for star sports during the high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy former Indian captain said, "This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down,".

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma completely disregarded Indian ex-coach Ravi Shastri’s comment on Team India for losing their third test against Australia due to ‘overconfidence’.

“Honestly, when you win two games and people on the outside feel that we are overconfident, it's absolutely rubbish because you want to do your best in all four games," said Rohit ahead of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad on March 9.

“You don't want to stop by winning two games. It is as simple as that. Obviously, all these guys, when they talk about being overconfident and all and especially when they are not part of dressing room, they don't know what sort of talk happens in the dressing room”. Indian captain further added.

The Indian skipper also said that Shastri shouldn't use such terms as he had been with the team in all sorts of situations for years. He believes that it's more about being ruthless than being overconfident during the game that helps the team.

"So yeah, it's about being ruthless and not being overconfident. Ruthless is the word that comes to every cricketer's mind, not to give an inch to opposition when they are touring abroad,” Indian captain explained.

Australia vanquished India in the third test while making a comeback in a 4 match test series. India currently leads the series by 2-1 and will be playing their fourth test on Friday (March 9) in Ahmedabad.