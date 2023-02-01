'Absolute fighter': Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed despite fractured wrist during Ranji Trophy match - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Even though he was unable to make a game-changing score, Andhra Pradesh skipper Hanuma Vihari won the hearts of millions when he courageously stepped up to bat for his state team in their Ranji Trophy fourth quarterfinal match against defending champions Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday (February 1).

Despite suffering an injury to his left-hand wrist on the first day of the match, Vihari made the brave decision to come out and bat on the second day when his team was in dire straits after losing their No. 11 batter Prithvi Raj Yarra on the fourth ball of the 118th over. His valiant effort added valuable runs to his team's total.

Vihari, a right-handed batter, astounded onlookers by batting left-handed and fearlessly facing the Madhya Pradesh pacers with one hand. His courageous effort has now gone viral on social media platforms, captivating viewers with his remarkable display of skill and tenacity.

Hanuma Vihari - In SCG Test 2020/21 in Historic India's Test series win in AUS.



Hanuma Vihari - In Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarterfinal.



Batting with injury for his team, he is fighter, what a player! pic.twitter.com/nab9tMopxe — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 1, 2023

Hat's off to @Hanumavihari na for coming to bat after getting fractured on left hand wrist Vcourageous decision #hanumavihari #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/z0tkqqL3NI — Vinay_Reddy.29 (@Rexxy_09) February 1, 2023

Captain Hanuma Vihari's wrist fractured and he is pain but his team Andra Pradesh needs him for batting and he came out to bat and he is batting left handed for his team in Ranji trophy Quarterfinal.



Take a bow, Hanuma Vihari. What a commitment & passion! pic.twitter.com/KMVNXcxRGG — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 1, 2023

In the Quarter-final of Ranji Trophy, Andhra 9 down, Hanuma Vihari fracture his wrist and decided to bat left-handed.



The fighter, Vihari. pic.twitter.com/guDUIjESp9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

Reactions as Hanuma Vihari finds his second boundary after coming in. Lalith and Vihari have added 25 runs now for the last wicket.@sportstarweb #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1egEDsyzve — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 1, 2023

By lunchtime, Vihari had scored 26 runs in almost ten overs with No. 9 Lalith Mohan, as Andhra pushed their score to 379 for 9. However, their innings was cut short immediately after the break when Saransh Jain trapped Vihari lbw for 27, resulting in Andhra's dismissal.

Before lunch, Vihari managed to play out an entire over from Avesh, and hit two more boundaries to add to his overnight tally of three, including a deftly-guided steer off Avesh to the point boundary. He even managed to push offspinner Jain to point for his second boundary of the morning.

Vihari has had a rollercoaster of a season, amassing 475 runs in 13 innings at an impressive average of 39.58, including two half-centuries.

