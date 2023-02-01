Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Absolute fighter': Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed despite fractured wrist during Ranji Trophy match - Watch

Fans lauded his fighting spirit, with some citing his previous heroic act for India at the SCG, where he, alongside Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Ashwin, put up a valiant rearguard stand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

'Absolute fighter': Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed despite fractured wrist during Ranji Trophy match - Watch
Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Even though he was unable to make a game-changing score, Andhra Pradesh skipper Hanuma Vihari won the hearts of millions when he courageously stepped up to bat for his state team in their Ranji Trophy fourth quarterfinal match against defending champions Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday (February 1).

Despite suffering an injury to his left-hand wrist on the first day of the match, Vihari made the brave decision to come out and bat on the second day when his team was in dire straits after losing their No. 11 batter Prithvi Raj Yarra on the fourth ball of the 118th over. His valiant effort added valuable runs to his team's total.

Vihari, a right-handed batter, astounded onlookers by batting left-handed and fearlessly facing the Madhya Pradesh pacers with one hand. His courageous effort has now gone viral on social media platforms, captivating viewers with his remarkable display of skill and tenacity.

By lunchtime, Vihari had scored 26 runs in almost ten overs with No. 9 Lalith Mohan, as Andhra pushed their score to 379 for 9. However, their innings was cut short immediately after the break when Saransh Jain trapped Vihari lbw for 27, resulting in Andhra's dismissal.

Before lunch, Vihari managed to play out an entire over from Avesh, and hit two more boundaries to add to his overnight tally of three, including a deftly-guided steer off Avesh to the point boundary. He even managed to push offspinner Jain to point for his second boundary of the morning.

Vihari has had a rollercoaster of a season, amassing 475 runs in 13 innings at an impressive average of 39.58, including two half-centuries.

READ| Virat Kohli's old comment on 'pooja-paath' goes viral after batter's visit to Rishikesh ashram

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nikhil Siddhartha: Actors who shut down baseless rumours like a pro
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Income Tax Slabs in Union Budget 2023-24: Zero tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.