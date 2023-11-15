Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has found himself in the midst of controversy following an inappropriate comment made during a recent media address focusing on the Pakistan cricket team's performance and coaching strategies.

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has found himself in the midst of controversy following an inappropriate comment made during a recent media address focusing on the Pakistan cricket team's performance and coaching strategies. The remark, using a metaphor involving Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, was quickly criticized as disrespectful, sparking outrage on social media and drawing condemnation from fellow cricketers.

In response to the growing uproar, Razzaq took to Samaa TV to address the situation, issuing a public apology. He explained, "Yesterday, we were discussing cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly mentioned Aishwarya Rai's name. I apologize to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments."

This public apology is a part of Razzaq's efforts to clarify his intentions and express regret for any offense caused by his earlier remark.

The criticism extended beyond the public domain, with former teammates and prominent figures in the cricket community expressing their disapproval. Renowned fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was among the first to denounce the remarks, stating on social media, "No woman should be disrespected like this." Shahid Afridi, initially seen clapping at the event, later clarified that he did not hear Razzaq's comment at the time and expressed his intention to ask Razzaq for a public apology.

Razzaq's apology is perceived as a necessary step to mitigate the damage caused by his words and to uphold the respect due to individuals regardless of their profession or status. The cricket community and fans alike hope that such incidents will serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining decorum and respect in all forms of public discourse.