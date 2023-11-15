Headlines

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7 haunted railway stations in India

6 health benefits of palm juice

Salman Khan's highest opening day collections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

Zoya Akhtar slammed for saying media is responsible for nepotism, netizens say 'she is gaslighting the audience'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has found himself in the midst of controversy following an inappropriate comment made during a recent media address focusing on the Pakistan cricket team's performance and coaching strategies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has found himself in the midst of controversy following an inappropriate comment made during a recent media address focusing on the Pakistan cricket team's performance and coaching strategies. The remark, using a metaphor involving Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, was quickly criticized as disrespectful, sparking outrage on social media and drawing condemnation from fellow cricketers.

In response to the growing uproar, Razzaq took to Samaa TV to address the situation, issuing a public apology. He explained, "Yesterday, we were discussing cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly mentioned Aishwarya Rai's name. I apologize to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments."

This public apology is a part of Razzaq's efforts to clarify his intentions and express regret for any offense caused by his earlier remark.

The criticism extended beyond the public domain, with former teammates and prominent figures in the cricket community expressing their disapproval. Renowned fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was among the first to denounce the remarks, stating on social media, "No woman should be disrespected like this." Shahid Afridi, initially seen clapping at the event, later clarified that he did not hear Razzaq's comment at the time and expressed his intention to ask Razzaq for a public apology.

Razzaq's apology is perceived as a necessary step to mitigate the damage caused by his words and to uphold the respect due to individuals regardless of their profession or status. The cricket community and fans alike hope that such incidents will serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining decorum and respect in all forms of public discourse.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate who has assets worth Rs 600 crore

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE