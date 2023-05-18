'6 ghante hum log waha the par...': Virender Sehwag's shocking revelation on Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw

Virender Sehwag (File Photo)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently expressed his disappointment with young cricketers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Sehwag recounted an incident where he had spent six hours with the two players during an advertisement shoot, but neither of them showed any interest in discussing cricket or seeking advice to enhance their game.

Despite Shubman Gill's impressive form for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, Sehwag believes that the young player could benefit from seeking guidance from experienced players. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw's performance for the Delhi Capitals in the same league was lackluster, further highlighting the importance of seeking mentorship and guidance from seasoned players.

"Wo (Shaw) mera saath ad shoot kiya hai. Unhone ek baar bhi mere se cricket ki baat nehi ki. 6 Ghante Hum Log Waha the. Shubman Gill bhi the aur woh bhi the par mujhse kisine baat nahi ki. Agar aap kisise baat karna chahte ho toh aapko usse approach karna padega. (He (Prithvi Shaw) did an ad shoot with me. Shubman Gill was also there. None of them talked about cricket for once. We were there for 6 hours. If you want to talk to someone then you have to approach them)," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"When I was new to the team, I wanted to talk to Sunny Bhai (Gavaskar), So I said to John Wright that 'I'm still a new player, I don't know whether Sunny Bhai will meet me or not', but you should organise that meeting. So Wright organised a dinner in 2003-04 for me and I also said that my (opening) partner Aakash Chopra will also come so that we can talk about batting," he further said.

"So he came and had dinner with us. So, you have to make that effort. Sunil Gavaskar won't make an effort to talk to Sehwag or Chopra. You have to request him," Sehwag added.

During the series against Australia, the inputs provided proved to be invaluable for Sehwag and Chopra. Sehwag emerged as one of the highest run-scorers for his team, while Chopra displayed a remarkable level of confidence at the crease, contributing to India's near-victory in the 4-match Test series Down Under.

Sehwag, drawing from his own experience, emphasized the importance of seeking guidance when needed. He stated that Shaw would have undoubtedly received assistance had he asked for it. Sehwag further emphasized that while talent can take a player to a certain level, it is their mental fortitude that ultimately determines how far they can go.

