Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'6 ghante hum log waha the par...': Virender Sehwag's shocking revelation on Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw

Despite Shubman Gill's impressive form for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, Sehwag believes that the young player could benefit from seeking guidance from experienced players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

'6 ghante hum log waha the par...': Virender Sehwag's shocking revelation on Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw
Virender Sehwag (File Photo)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently expressed his disappointment with young cricketers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Sehwag recounted an incident where he had spent six hours with the two players during an advertisement shoot, but neither of them showed any interest in discussing cricket or seeking advice to enhance their game.

Despite Shubman Gill's impressive form for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, Sehwag believes that the young player could benefit from seeking guidance from experienced players. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw's performance for the Delhi Capitals in the same league was lackluster, further highlighting the importance of seeking mentorship and guidance from seasoned players.

"Wo (Shaw) mera saath ad shoot kiya hai. Unhone ek baar bhi mere se cricket ki baat nehi ki. 6 Ghante Hum Log Waha the. Shubman Gill bhi the aur woh bhi the par mujhse kisine baat nahi ki. Agar aap kisise baat karna chahte ho toh aapko usse approach karna padega. (He (Prithvi Shaw) did an ad shoot with me. Shubman Gill was also there. None of them talked about cricket for once. We were there for 6 hours. If you want to talk to someone then you have to approach them)," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"When I was new to the team, I wanted to talk to Sunny Bhai (Gavaskar), So I said to John Wright that 'I'm still a new player, I don't know whether Sunny Bhai will meet me or not', but you should organise that meeting. So Wright organised a dinner in 2003-04 for me and I also said that my (opening) partner Aakash Chopra will also come so that we can talk about batting," he further said.

"So he came and had dinner with us. So, you have to make that effort. Sunil Gavaskar won't make an effort to talk to Sehwag or Chopra. You have to request him," Sehwag added.

During the series against Australia, the inputs provided proved to be invaluable for Sehwag and Chopra. Sehwag emerged as one of the highest run-scorers for his team, while Chopra displayed a remarkable level of confidence at the crease, contributing to India's near-victory in the 4-match Test series Down Under.

Sehwag, drawing from his own experience, emphasized the importance of seeking guidance when needed. He stated that Shaw would have undoubtedly received assistance had he asked for it. Sehwag further emphasized that while talent can take a player to a certain level, it is their mental fortitude that ultimately determines how far they can go.

READ| Watch: Prithvi Shaw's rumored girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa emulates the celebration of DC batter against PBKS

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.