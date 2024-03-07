India vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Live Score: England opt to bat, check playing XIs

Cricket
Follow live updates and latest scorecard from India vs England here.
India is set to host England in the fifth and final Test match of the series at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium, commencing on Thursday, 7 March 2024. India has already secured the five-match Test series with a commanding 3-1 lead following a convincing 5-wicket victory in the previous Test at Ranchi.
Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test, will make his return in the fifth Test at Dharamsala. Akash Deep, who performed admirably in his absence, may receive another opportunity. Dhruv Jurel, the Player of the Match in the fourth Test, is currently in exceptional form.
In the final Test of the series, England may come out swinging right from the start, as they have already lost the series and will be aiming for a significant victory to end on a positive note. The Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, will also be looking to conclude the last international match before the T20 World Cup with a victory.
Duckett nearly chips the ball to the catching mid-on! Siraj delivers a challenging ball to the left-handed batsman, causing Duckett to struggle with his defense. He manages to score a single on the fifth ball. India's bowlers are showcasing exceptional skill with significant movement on the pitch.
Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the field and is set to kick off the match. He starts with three deliveries on a good length, wide of the off stump, but Crawley hesitates to make contact with the ball. Suddenly, a delivery swings back in, deceiving Crawley and striking him on the thigh pad.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Ben Stokes: We are going to have a bat. You probably have a bat looking at this pitch. It's another opportunity to represent our country. Great experience for the boys to be part of this series and they have showed great character in their fight. Amazing (Bairstow playing his 100th Test)! Jonny is one of our best ever all format players. 100 Test caps shows his commitment. Nice moment a few minutes ago when he got the cap with his family around. One change for us. Mark Wood comes in.
Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first as well. We have done really well so far this series and an opportunity to finish on a high. There should be good bounce on this pitch than the games before in this series. Good pitch to bat on and I don't think it will deteriorate that much. Ash has been a real stalwart of Indian cricket. Such a proud moment for him, his nation and the family. We will be rooting for him to do the magic. Bumrah is back, Akash Deep misses out. Devdutt Padikkal makes his debut as Patidar got injured last evening.