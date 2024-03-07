India vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Live Score: England opt to bat, check playing XIs

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman Khan, worked in many hit films, left Bollywood suddenly, is now..

Meet IFS officer, who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, took 3-year gap, now posted in...

WATCH: How Isha Ambani’s jewels studded blouse for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash was made, video inside

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman Khan, worked in many hit films, left Bollywood suddenly, is now..

Meet IFS officer, who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, took 3-year gap, now posted in...

10 south films that can beat Bollywood movies at box office in 2024

7 health benefits of eating black garlic

10 effective ways to remove dandruff 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman Khan, worked in many hit films, left Bollywood suddenly, is now..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh visit Jamnagar again after Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash for this reason

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Live Score: England opt to bat, check playing XIs

Follow live updates and latest scorecard from India vs England here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

article-main
India vs England, 5th Test
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is set to host England in the fifth and final Test match of the series at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium, commencing on Thursday, 7 March 2024. India has already secured the five-match Test series with a commanding 3-1 lead following a convincing 5-wicket victory in the previous Test at Ranchi.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test, will make his return in the fifth Test at Dharamsala. Akash Deep, who performed admirably in his absence, may receive another opportunity. Dhruv Jurel, the Player of the Match in the fourth Test, is currently in exceptional form.

In the final Test of the series, England may come out swinging right from the start, as they have already lost the series and will be aiming for a significant victory to end on a positive note. The Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, will also be looking to conclude the last international match before the T20 World Cup with a victory.

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 9/0 in 4 overs

    Duckett nearly chips the ball to the catching mid-on! Siraj delivers a challenging ball to the left-handed batsman, causing Duckett to struggle with his defense. He manages to score a single on the fifth ball. India's bowlers are showcasing exceptional skill with significant movement on the pitch.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM

    India vs England Live Score: ENG 3/0 in 1 over

    Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the field and is set to kick off the match. He starts with three deliveries on a good length, wide of the off stump, but Crawley hesitates to make contact with the ball. Suddenly, a delivery swings back in, deceiving Crawley and striking him on the thigh pad.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM

    India vs England Live Score: Teams

    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Mar 2024, 09:28 AM

    India vs England Live Score: England opt to bat

    Ben Stokes: We are going to have a bat. You probably have a bat looking at this pitch. It's another opportunity to represent our country. Great experience for the boys to be part of this series and they have showed great character in their fight. Amazing (Bairstow playing his 100th Test)! Jonny is one of our best ever all format players. 100 Test caps shows his commitment. Nice moment a few minutes ago when he got the cap with his family around. One change for us. Mark Wood comes in.

    Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first as well. We have done really well so far this series and an opportunity to finish on a high. There should be good bounce on this pitch than the games before in this series. Good pitch to bat on and I don't think it will deteriorate that much. Ash has been a real stalwart of Indian cricket. Such a proud moment for him, his nation and the family. We will be rooting for him to do the magic. Bumrah is back, Akash Deep misses out. Devdutt Padikkal makes his debut as Patidar got injured last evening.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Mar 2024, 09:28 AM

    India vs England Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 1 of the 5th Test between India and England from Dharamsala.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

WATCH: How Isha Ambani’s jewels studded blouse for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash was made, video inside

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Meet IFS officer, who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, took 3-year gap, now posted in...

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday with over 30 of her most loyal fans

DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024: Rodrigues, Jonassen shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement