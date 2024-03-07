India vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Live Score: England opt to bat, check playing XIs

Follow live updates and latest scorecard from India vs England here.

India is set to host England in the fifth and final Test match of the series at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium, commencing on Thursday, 7 March 2024. India has already secured the five-match Test series with a commanding 3-1 lead following a convincing 5-wicket victory in the previous Test at Ranchi.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test, will make his return in the fifth Test at Dharamsala. Akash Deep, who performed admirably in his absence, may receive another opportunity. Dhruv Jurel, the Player of the Match in the fourth Test, is currently in exceptional form.

In the final Test of the series, England may come out swinging right from the start, as they have already lost the series and will be aiming for a significant victory to end on a positive note. The Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, will also be looking to conclude the last international match before the T20 World Cup with a victory.