GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to face GT in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM. This will mark the third match in the IPL 2024 season for both teams.

Currently, Gujarat Titans have secured 2 points from two matches, placing them at number 7 on the points table. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 2 points from two matches but hold the number 4 spot due to a higher Net Run Rate (NRR).

In their first match of the tournament on March 24, GT emerged victorious against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 runs. However, they faced a setback in their second match on March 26, suffering a defeat by 63 runs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).