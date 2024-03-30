Twitter
Cricket

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to face GT in Ahmedabad

Follow live score and updates from match 12 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and SRH here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score
The Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM. This will mark the third match in the IPL 2024 season for both teams.

Currently, Gujarat Titans have secured 2 points from two matches, placing them at number 7 on the points table. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 2 points from two matches but hold the number 4 spot due to a higher Net Run Rate (NRR).

In their first match of the tournament on March 24, GT emerged victorious against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 runs. However, they faced a setback in their second match on March 26, suffering a defeat by 63 runs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Mar 2024, 08:09 PM

    GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade

  • 30 Mar 2024, 08:09 PM

    GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

