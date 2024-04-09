GT vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR aim to continue their winning streak against GT

Follow live score from match 24 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and RR here.

In the 24th match of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the points table, having won all four of their matches this season. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are in seventh place, with only two wins out of five matches so far.

In their head-to-head encounters, Rajasthan Royals have won only one out of the five matches played against Gujarat Titans in this format. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious in four.