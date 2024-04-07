CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye win against unbeatable Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow live score from match 22 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and KKR here.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off on April 8 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. Kolkata will be aiming to extend their winning streak, while Chennai will be looking to avoid a third consecutive loss.

CSK has played four matches so far, emerging victorious in two. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai secured wins in their first two matches against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, they faced defeats in their subsequent matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In contrast, Kolkata has won all three of their matches this season. With an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.518, they currently hold the second position on the points table. Despite suffering two losses, CSK is placed third with an NRR of +0.517.