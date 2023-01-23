Search icon
Zomato delivery scam: Customer reveals shocking revelation by delivery agent, CEO Deepinder Goyal replies

Customer Vinay Sati said he got "goosebumps" hearing what scam is happening at Zomato.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

File photo

A concerning fraud involving the food delivery service Zomato has been uncovered. Vinay Sati, a Zomato user, shared on LinkedIn, his experience ordering and paying for Burger King burgers over the website. In a post, en entrepreneur has stated that a Zomato food delivery person has told him not to pay online when he orders next and gave him advice on how to defraud the company,  citing massive fraud by the employees of the company.

Taking notice of the man's post, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal stated: "Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes".

The delivery boy allegedly said that by paying a small amount of the total cost, the customer might still receive their entire order, and the delivery boy would then fraudulently report to Zomato that the customer had declined the delivery.

"Aap bas mujhe 200rs, 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (You just pay me Rs 200, 300 and enjoy food worth Rs 1,000)," Mr Sati further quoted the agent.

The customer also had concerns about Zomato's oversight shortcomings and questioned the management team's efficacy, including CEO Deepinder Goyal. "Deepinder Goyal  ji, now don't say that you don't even know that this is happening?And if even after knowing all this, you are not able to solve it So what are your IIM guys doing?" he said.

“Yesterday I ordered some burger king burgers from Zomato And I had also made the online payment. And as soon as the delivery boy came after 30-40 minutes, he told me that sir, don't pay online next time. I wonder why he said that And I asked why brother? He said that next time when you will order food worth Rs 700-800 through COD you only have to pay Rs 200 for that" I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered. Aap bas mujhe 200rs , 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (sic),” Sati wrote on LinkedIn.

