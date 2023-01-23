Zomato delivery scam: Customer reveals shocking revelation by delivery agent, CEO Deepinder Goyal replies

File photo

A concerning fraud involving the food delivery service Zomato has been uncovered. Vinay Sati, a Zomato user, shared on LinkedIn, his experience ordering and paying for Burger King burgers over the website. In a post, en entrepreneur has stated that a Zomato food delivery person has told him not to pay online when he orders next and gave him advice on how to defraud the company, citing massive fraud by the employees of the company.

Taking notice of the man's post, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal stated: "Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes".

The delivery boy allegedly said that by paying a small amount of the total cost, the customer might still receive their entire order, and the delivery boy would then fraudulently report to Zomato that the customer had declined the delivery.

"Aap bas mujhe 200rs, 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (You just pay me Rs 200, 300 and enjoy food worth Rs 1,000)," Mr Sati further quoted the agent.

The customer also had concerns about Zomato's oversight shortcomings and questioned the management team's efficacy, including CEO Deepinder Goyal. "Deepinder Goyal ji, now don't say that you don't even know that this is happening?And if even after knowing all this, you are not able to solve it So what are your IIM guys doing?" he said.

