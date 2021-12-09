You will be surprised to know how much property world's richest man Elon Musk owns

Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink founder Elon Musk is the world’s richest man. The serial entrepreneur has a net worth of $278.4 billion (more than Rs 2 lakh 11 thousand crore). With that amount of money, one can anticipate the real-estate buying power that Musk holds.

While Elon Musk did hold physical assets including real estate worth millions of dollars, the otherworldly billionaire had stated that he wanted to get ride of all such assets as they distract him from bigger goals like putting man on Mars with his rocket company SpaceX.

There was a time when Musk used to own at least 4 properties worth over $70 million (Rs 530 crore) in and around Los Angeles including the four-bedroom, three-bath villa that he bought for ex-wife Talulah Riley in 2013. However, Musk recently sold his last remaining property, a luxurious 10-bedroom, 1,486-square-meter Silicon Valley mansion in his name called Guignécourt built in 1912. It recently sold for $30 million (over Rs 227 crore).

So where does Elon Musk live?

Well, the world’s richest man prefers to stay “financially illiquid”, and rents out his accommodation. Musk’s home is a prefabricated, foldable and tiny house worth a modest $50,000 (around Rs 37.8 lakh). His home is in the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Called the ‘Boxabl Casita’, the 400-square fit studio apartment is on rent from SpaceX. It is essentially one large room partitioned into a living room and bedroom area, a fully equipped kitchen band a bathroom with a tub shower. Musk calls his tiny, foldable home “Awesome”.