Industrialist Sajjan Jindal accused of rape; FIR lodged

A case has been registered against prominent business tycoon Sajjan Jindal at the BKC Police Station in Mumbai.

Prominent industrialist Sajjan Jindal has been accused of rape, according to an FIR lodged at the BKC Police Station in Mumbai. The complainant and Jindal met while watching a cricket match abroad. The alleged rape took place on January 24, 2022. She had earlier given a written complaint in this regard to the BKC police in February this year. A case has been registered by the police against Jindal on the basis of the woman's complaint.

According to the complaint, the woman and the prominent industrialist met when in the VIP Box at a cricket stadium during an overseas match. According to the accusations, the industrialist took her to show a penthouse when the alleged sexual assault took place. The woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at the accused's office in BKC.



image hosting





Despite a written complaint at the BKC police station in February this year, the police did not convert the victim's complaint into an FIR, after which the victim approached the court of law. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the court directed the police to register an FIR immediately. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 376, 504 and 354 of the IPC.

The woman has also alleged in her complaint that she was receiving threats from the accused, who was also luring her with money to withdraw the complaint. Top officials of Mumbai Police including BKC Police Station officials are maintaining silence with regards to information about the investigation.

(With inputs from Ashinin Pandey)