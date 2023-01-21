Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’

Wipro has waived off the training cost of Rs 75,000 that company has spent on them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’
Wipro (Image: IANS)

Indian IT giant Wipro has issued termination letters to more than 400 employees. The employees fired by Wipro were freshers who failed to perform in internal assessment tests despite adequate training.

According to a report by IANS, sources have revealed that Wipro has waived off the training cost of Rs 75,000 that company has spent on them. The termination letter maintained that the fired employees were liable to pay the amount. "We wish to inform you that the training cost of Rs 75,000 which you are liable to pay, will be waived off," the letter reads.

Commenting on the development, the IT giant clarified that it takes pride in holding itself to the highest standards.

"From every entry level employee it is expected to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work. The evaluation process includes to align employees with the requirements of clients and the business objectives of the organisation.

"This evaluation process, systematic and comprehensive, is followed by a series of actions such as mentoring, retraining and separation of employees from the company," it says. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.