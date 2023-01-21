Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’

Wipro (Image: IANS)

Indian IT giant Wipro has issued termination letters to more than 400 employees. The employees fired by Wipro were freshers who failed to perform in internal assessment tests despite adequate training.

According to a report by IANS, sources have revealed that Wipro has waived off the training cost of Rs 75,000 that company has spent on them. The termination letter maintained that the fired employees were liable to pay the amount. "We wish to inform you that the training cost of Rs 75,000 which you are liable to pay, will be waived off," the letter reads.

Commenting on the development, the IT giant clarified that it takes pride in holding itself to the highest standards.

"From every entry level employee it is expected to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work. The evaluation process includes to align employees with the requirements of clients and the business objectives of the organisation.

"This evaluation process, systematic and comprehensive, is followed by a series of actions such as mentoring, retraining and separation of employees from the company," it says. (with inputs from IANS)