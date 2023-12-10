Who is Manu Ahuja, Jubilant Industries Ltd CEO who passes away at 50?

Jubilant Industries Ltd Managing Director and CEO Manu Ahuja passed away on December 9.

"We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Mr. Manu Ahuja, Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL, on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Mr. Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to JACPL and all the Directors and Employees of JACPL convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family," the company said in a statement.

Ahuja is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala. He had experience in various businesses and industries all over the country and Southeast Asia.

Manu Ahuja began his career with Coats Viyella in 1991.

Before Ahuja joined JACPL, he worked with ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific as President of South Asia. He managed 18 countries for more than seven years. He has also worked with Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel.