Who is Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover? Know why she got sacked

Madhuri Jain Grover and her husband Ashneer Grover, who is the co-founder of BharatPe, have made big news today after the former got sacked from the company on Wednesday, February 23. The company fired Jain on allegations of financial irregularities.

After being terminated from her position at BharatPe, Jain has posted a series of statements on Twitter,

alleging that the company has a sexist and misogynist working environment. She also posted a video of an office party, with visuals of intoxicated people.

Who is Madhuri Jain Grover?

Madhuri Jain got her undergraduate degree from NIFT Delhi. Her career started with several big brands like Satya Paul before joining the venture started by her husband Ashneer Grover. She started handling the Operations and Functionality department in BharatPe.

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain met in Career Launcher, Delhi, and later got married. In an interview given to Her Story, Jain had said that she has stuck by Grover through the thick and thin of his career and life.

Why did Madhuri Grover get sacked from BharatPe?

Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani founded the company BharatPe in 2018, and Madhuri Jain Grover joined in as the operations head of the company. On February 23, the company announced that Madhuri Jain has been sacked from her position due to financial irregularities.

BharatPe has accused Jain of "misappropriation of funds and authorisation of inflated bills during her tenure", as reported by news agency IANS. In an official statement, BharatPe said, “We can confirm that the services of Madhuri Jain Grover have been terminated in accordance with the terms of her employment agreement.”

Soon after she got terminated, Madhuri Jain Grover posted a video online, of people who were seemingly intoxicated. She accused co-founder Shashvat Nakrani and other senior members of partying and having “drunken orgies”.

She said, “Congrats @SuhailSameer14 @BhavikKoladiya and Shashvat Nakrani. Now you may indulge in your ‘drunken orgies’ without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office. Slow clap!!”

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover had built a cult following due to his stint on the show Shark Tank India. His brutal comments and remarks for entrepreneurs who pitch their companies to the sharks have gone insanely viral over the past couple of months.