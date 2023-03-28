Who is Ankur Warikoo, YouTuber, author and ex-CEO comparison with whom ‘offended’ Ashneer Grover? (photo: Ankur/Ashneer/Insta)

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, often makes headlines for his unabashed comments. Recently, he got offended during an event at a management college when a student asked Grover if he had turned into a social media influencer just like Ankur Warikoo.

The Shark Tank India former judge, Grover, did not like the comparison of him with Warikoo. He took a scathing dig at Warikoo while answering the student’s question. A video from the event was also gone viral on social media. But who is Ankur Warikoo?

Warikoo is an Indian YouTuber, entrepreneur and author. He often makes videos on finance, relationships and other things. He also defines himself as an online educator and a content creator. He has a massive fan following especially among millennials. He has 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

The 42-year-old is the former CEO of Groupon India, co-founder and former CEO of Nearbuy. He also has a website of his name wherein one can find multiple courses on startups, communication, time management and others.

Warikoo founded nearbuy.com in August 2015. He was its CEO until 2019. Prior to that, Ankur was the founding CEO of Groupon’s India business in 2011. He acted as the country CEO from 2011-15, and head of Groupon APAC from 2013-15.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Ankur was a Management Consultant with Kearney for 3 years. He worked in Delhi, Dubai and New York during this time. He has written two books -- Do Epic Shit and Get Epic Shit Done. He is also working on his third book on money.

Warikoo holds an MBA degree from the Indian School of Business (Class of 2006). He also has a Master's degree in Physics from Michigan State University (where he dropped out of the PhD program).

He also holds a bachelor's degree in Physics from Hindu College, Delhi University. He did schooling from Don Bosco High School.

