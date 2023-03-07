Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Viral: Elon Musk reportedly followed by bodyguards even to toilet at Twitter HQ, check funniest reactions

An anonymous employee has claimed that Elon Musk is accompanied by at least two bodyguards who do not leave his side even when he goes to the restroom at Twitter's San Francisco HQ.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Viral: Elon Musk reportedly followed by bodyguards even to toilet at Twitter HQ, check funniest reactions
Viral: Elon Musk reportedly followed by bodyguards even to toilet at Twitter HQ, check funniest reactions | File Photo

Twitter’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk has bodyguards follow him everywhere at the social media company’s headquarters, the BBC first reported citing one of his employees. An anonymous Twitter engineer has claimed that Musk, who is also the world’s second richest person, is escorted by at least two bodyguards who do not leave his side even when he goes to the restroom at the firm’s San Francisco HQ.

These are “tall” and “bulky” bodyguards who, he said, appear like they are out of a “Hollywood movie”. The employee suggested that it showed a lack of trust that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has in the employees at his new company. The reports of Musk being accompanied by bodyguards to the toilet soon became the butt of many jokes on Twitter. Several Twitter users reacted to the news, some highlighting ‘paranoia’ while others cracking funny jokes. Musk seemingly himself reacted to the report with cryptic tweets about using Twitter on the toilet seat. People used them as a thread. Check some of the funniest reactions below:

Musk’s father Errol Musk has once said that he is protected by “100 security guards”. He had revealed that his billionaire son had also upgraded his security detail back in South Africa. 

READ | Here’s why #HinduPhobicSwiggy is trending on Twitter

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.