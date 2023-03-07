Viral: Elon Musk reportedly followed by bodyguards even to toilet at Twitter HQ, check funniest reactions | File Photo

Twitter’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk has bodyguards follow him everywhere at the social media company’s headquarters, the BBC first reported citing one of his employees. An anonymous Twitter engineer has claimed that Musk, who is also the world’s second richest person, is escorted by at least two bodyguards who do not leave his side even when he goes to the restroom at the firm’s San Francisco HQ.

These are “tall” and “bulky” bodyguards who, he said, appear like they are out of a “Hollywood movie”. The employee suggested that it showed a lack of trust that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has in the employees at his new company. The reports of Musk being accompanied by bodyguards to the toilet soon became the butt of many jokes on Twitter. Several Twitter users reacted to the news, some highlighting ‘paranoia’ while others cracking funny jokes. Musk seemingly himself reacted to the report with cryptic tweets about using Twitter on the toilet seat. People used them as a thread. Check some of the funniest reactions below:

Be careful to not almost die from using this app too long on the



I speak from experience pic.twitter.com/p9RcAAYG89 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Elon's bodyguards waiting for him to finish on the damn toilet. pic.twitter.com/cZ7QUsMHzJ — Morphiad (@morphiad) March 7, 2023

Elon Musk's bodyguards when he has to go to the bathroom: pic.twitter.com/NAXLl3fKqH — Erica Macks (@ericamacks) March 6, 2023

Elon has bodyguards to help him to the bathroom in his own building, he’s afraid someone’ll touch his peepee — Jacob Generyck (@islandofmisery) March 7, 2023

Its a slow news day, when articles are written about @elonmusk bodyguards following him to the bathroom. — Dochb (@DocHuckleberry7) March 7, 2023

your bodyguards must be tired from having to wait around for you to leave the bathroom — blaquecaht (@blaquecaht) March 7, 2023

If I were @elonmusk I would just have a bathroom built into my office suite instead of having bodyguards escort me to the employee restroom. — Millenial Crypto Investing (@100MillyNCrypto) March 7, 2023

Elon Musk had more bodyguards in the bathroom than orcs guarding Mount Doom https://t.co/AdqIlghzTI — Danny the Champion of the World (@GiantsPod) March 7, 2023

I don't know why anyone would make a big deal about elon musk going to the bathroom with his bodyguards, if you were in business with the Saudis you'd do the same thing. — Covie (@covie_93) March 6, 2023

Elon Musk makes his bodyguard stay with him while he uses the bathroom. Now that’s the worlds shittiest job. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) March 6, 2023

Elon Musk's toilet bodyguard looking to the camera and saying "and you think you have a crap job" over a sad kazoo https://t.co/veLrlio4ZK March 6, 2023

Musk’s father Errol Musk has once said that he is protected by “100 security guards”. He had revealed that his billionaire son had also upgraded his security detail back in South Africa.

