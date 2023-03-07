Search icon
Here’s why #HinduPhobicSwiggy is trending on Twitter

Swiggy has been at the receiving end of some Twitter users’ anger after their ad about eggs went viral on social media.

Image: Twitter

Social media is an interesting place. From big corporate houses to individuals, everyone can express their feelings, and they can be impactful beyond imagination. Food delivery enterprise Swiggy might be experiencing that today as it has been trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Actually, Swiggy has put out a billboard ad describing three usage of eggs. While the first two are about edible usage of egg, the third is about how it should not be thrown on someone while celebrating Holi. Now, a group of Twitter users is angry about this ad, and calling out Swiggy for being against one particular religion.

From YouTuber Elvish Yadav to VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, many have been pointing out gaps in Swiggy’s modus operandi.

Yadav said, “The recent Billboard advertisement of Swiggy is a clear attempt to defame Holi and create a negative perception among people. The lack of similar ads for non-Hindu festivals shows a clear bias. Show some sensitivity and apologize to Hindu community.”

Sadhvi Prachi called for the boycott of Swiggy.

Here are some other reactions:

