VC Bikram Mahajan honoured by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for contributions to startup valuation

In a prestigious ceremony, Bikram Mahajan, a seasoned venture capitalist and distinguished partner at Unicorn India Ventures, a leading venture capital fund, was felicitated by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), a premier think tank of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, for his exceptional contributions to the practice of startup valuation. The honour was bestowed in a ceremony led by Dr. Naveen Sirohi, the Founding Head of the School of Finance and Management at IICA, highlighting Mahajan’s significant impact and dedication to advancing startup valuation methodologies.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Mahajan shared, “This honour from the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire team and the vibrant ecosystem we are a part of. Serving as a visiting faculty member at IICA has been a fulfilling experience, allowing me to share insights and learn from the next generation of valuation experts. Our collective aim is to foster innovation and drive forward the practices that underpin startup success.”

Dr.Sirohi, in his address, lauded Mahajan for his visionary contributions. “Mr. Mahajan has not only excelled in his field but has also dedicated himself to nurturing the growth and development of the startup ecosystem. His participation as a visiting faculty member at IICA has left a lasting impression on the participants and the curriculum. Today, we celebrate his achievements and the indelible mark he has made on the practice of startup valuation.”

IICA is set up as an autonomous institute which works under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to deliver opportunities for research, education, and advocacy. Set up as the premier organisation with an aim of providing astute and credible intellectual leadership in corporate regulation, governance and running sustainable businesses, IICA is a think-tank, capacity building and service delivery institute. Its work enables corporate growth, reforms and regulation through synergised knowledge management, and global partnerships thus offering real-time solutions.