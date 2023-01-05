Want free flight ticket? THIS airline is offering flight vouchers to people, here's how you can avail it | Photo: File (Image for representation)

For those looking for pet cats have a wonderful opportunity to grab a free flight ticket through this Frontier airline. According to a US airline's announcement, adopters of three stray kittens will receive free flight vouchers. The kittens, who were given American airline names, will receive free flight vouchers from Frontier Airlines, the New York Post reported.

The US-based airline tweeted, "We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit, and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier". Interestingly, the largest animal shelter in the state, The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, recently invited three cats with the names Frontier, Spirit, and Delta. According to media reports, the kittens are now between one and two weeks old.

Animal Shelter in their tweet wrote,“Meet the newest additions to our kitten nursery! Spirit's name used to be Southwest, but due to recent events, our marketing team requested we change it. #SouthwestAirlines”.

This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/kbmud6RcZt — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) December 28, 2022

Meet the newest additions to our kitten nursery! Spirit’s name used to be Southwest, but due to recent events, our marketing team requested we change it. #SouthwestAirlines pic.twitter.com/UddeeWm1wN December 27, 2022

According to a representative from the airline, the vouchers have been provided to the shelter but won't be distributed until the kittens are ready to be adopted later in the month. Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz stated that the adoption agency has the vouchers in its possession and has acknowledged our gratitude. "According to the organisation, the kittens are too young to be adopted out just yet, but they should be prepared in a month or so," he added.

