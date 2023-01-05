Rahul Gandhi's 'look alike' joins Bharat Jodo Yatra as it reaches Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut and a lookalike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, was seen joining the march in Baghpat on Wednesday as the Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" reached Uttar Pradesh. Following a stopover at Ailum village in Shamli for the night, the Bharat Jodo Yatra continued its route around 6 am on Thursday. Despite the bitter cold, a large group of marchers carrying the Tricolor marched through the rural areas.

Along with other Congress workers, Chaudhary was seen wearing a white T-shirt, similar to the one Gandhi has worn for the majority of the march. “I am a member of the Meerut Congress Committee. I have been walking since yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). People say I look like Rahul Gandhi. It feels good. They even click pictures with me. More importantly, I am also a worker of the Congress,” Chaudhary stated.

When questioned about the Bharat Jodo Yatra's effects, he responded, "This will give a positive message. We have brought up the topics of bigotry, farmers, and unemployment. On Thursday evening, the march is anticipated to arrive in Panipat, Haryana, bringing it to a close in that politically relevant state, which elects 80 representatives to the Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Senior Congress members including former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and the party's state chairman Brijlal Khabri also joined Gandhi. As the yatra passed through Shamli district, hundreds of people carrying the Tricolor attended it. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag.

(With inputs from ANI)