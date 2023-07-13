Headlines

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Katrina Kaif built her beauty brand Kay Beauty from scratch but had help from one of the biggest businesswomen in India, Falguni Nayar, and her platform Nykaa.

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Katrina Kaif, apart from being one of the leading Bollywood actresses in the country, has also built up her wealth through her multiple business ventures, one of which is Kay Beauty. Not many people know that Katrina’s Kay Beauty was built with the help of Falguni Nayar, one of the richest women in India.

Katrina Kaif sparked her journey as an entrepreneur with her novel venture Kay Beauty, which is now a multi-crore beauty and skincare brand. However, this was not done without the help of Falguni Nayar, who is the founder and CEO of Nykaa, India’s leading online beauty platform.

Falguni Nayar gave Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty a boost by helping her debut her products on Nykaa, which is the leading platform for beauty and accessory brands to sell their products in India. This took the Bollywood actress’s brand to a multi-crore business.

Falguni Nayar is one of the two self-made female Indian billionaires, and started the beauty platform Nykaa at the age of 50 with over Rs 16 crore of her own money. Through raising funds and constantly tying up with big brands like Lakme, LÓreal, and others, Nykaa soon became a billion-dollar business.

Falguni Nayar and Katrina Kaif were introduced through the actor’s long-term business manager Vivek Kamath. Nayar gave Katrina the inspiration and push to take Kay Beauty one step forward by launching her products on Nykaa.

Kay Beauty started out as a small beauty brand that was being run by Katrina Kaif alone but now has transformed into a company with over Rs 100 crore in revenue since Nayar helped her know the beauty market and consumers.

Falguni Nayar was once the richest woman in India, landing at the top of the Hurun Rich List in 2022. Nayar currently has a net worth of around USD 2.7 billion, which comes out to over Rs 22,164 crore in Indian currency.

