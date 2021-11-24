THIS company adopts four day a week work policy, reduces working hours too

The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on workplaces across the globe, with all the non-essential industries resorting to the work from home model for over one year. As the pandemic has slowed down in the past few months, many companies have decided to permanently alter their mode of work for the future.

A British bank has decided to follow a similar suit and has just become the first big-scale company in the United Kingdom to adopt the four-day workweek model for its employees, without making any cuts in their pays and efficiency.

Atom Bank, a top bank in Britain, has decided to adopt the four-day workweek model for its 430 employees and has decided to reduce the number of working hours per week from 37.5 to 34. Employees can now take either Monday or Friday off, and the working hours will be slightly longer.

The main aim behind Atom Bank’s new policy is to support the mental and physical well-being of the employees and increase productivity. The change is voluntary but most of the employees have already opted for the four-day workweek.

Atom Bank’s CEO Mark Mullen, in an official statement, said, “A four-day week will provide our employees with more opportunities to pursue their passions, spend time with their families, and build a healthier work/life balance.”

The company CEO further said that as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, many of the myths regarding the modern workplace stood busted, including the need to work in an office to get work done. Mullen has also added that there has not been a drop in productivity yet.

He said, “If you've just spent 20 years in one model and, all of a sudden, you're thrown into a new one, you wake up on a Friday morning you think 'what am I going to do with all this time?'” He also added that it would take people time to adjust to this change, but will not lead to a drop in efficiency.

Companies across the globe have been trying out different modes of work ever since the pandemic hit the most popular of them being the hybrid work model, where people can come into the office for some days and work from home for the other days. The hybrid model is being adopted to maintain a positive working environment, helping the employees create a work-life balance.