TCS logs Rs 10,883 crore profit, announces dividend to shareholders, says will hire 1.25 lakh people next year

India's biggest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services, has announced the results for the financial year 2022-2023. The company has registered a growth of 10.98 percent in its third-quarter profits. The TCS profit in the third quarter was Rs 10,883 crore against Rs 9,806 crore last year.

The TCS board put forth the company's performance on Monday. TCS's revenue saw a growth of 19.11 percent and was Rs 58,229 crore. Last year, it was 48,885 crore.

Meanwhile, the company has announced a dividend of Rs 75 per special share. The company has fixed the date for the third interim dividend to be January 17, 2023. The company has decided that it will pay Rs 8 interim dividend and Rs 67 as share special dividend. The company has announced this in its regulatory filing. This dividend will be paid to those people whose name is registered on record date in the register of shareholders.

Meanwhile, TCS announced that it will hire over 1.25 lakh staff next year. This was after the company posted a decline of over 2100 employees from its employee base of 6.13 lakh for the October-December period.

"If you look at our overall hiring trends, we are continuing to (hire) probably at the same level. We should be hiring in the range of 1,25,000-1,50,000 people next year. It's an ongoing confidence in the medium-term, long-term view that we have," its chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan told reporters, reported PTI.

He said TCS had over invested in people last year and was benefitting from that this quarter.

In FY 2022, TCS added 1.03 lakh people and has hired 55000 in FY 2023. In the December quarter, it reported a decline of over 2100 people.

An official said over 1.25 lakh employees have spent over a decade in the company.