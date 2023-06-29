Search icon
TCS fires 6 employees, bans 6 BA firms post investigation into recruitment bribe case

TCS bans employees and BA firms in recruitment bribe investigations.

In a significant development, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has taken decisive action by banning six employees and six business associate (BA) firms in connection with a recruitment bribe case. Chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed this matter during the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on June 29, responding to reports and queries raised by shareholders.

This marks the first time that a senior executive from TCS openly discussed the investigation process and the future course of action, putting an end to a week of discussions and speculations surrounding the case.

