TCS asks employees to work from office at least thrice a week

Tata Consulting Services hasn't specified a date when the new rules will go into effect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Representational Image
Tata Consultancy Services has asked 85% of its employees to work in office for at least thrice a week, according to the mail shared with employees earlier this month. The respective managers of each department will prepare a roster informing their associates about the same. 
 
“Senior leaders of TCS have been working from TCS offices for a while now and our customers are also visiting TCS offices… Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office for at least 3 days in a week,” the company said in the mail. “Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked… any noncompliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.”
 
TCS hasn't specified a date when the new rules will go into effect, added sources.
 
“We are moving in a phased manner to get our associates back to office. This is in line with our vision to transition to 25*25 models,” the company told ET, in response to specific queries and did not provide further details.
 
TCS announced its new 25*25 model in 2021, and was to be put into effect by 2025 whereby
only a quarter of TCS's half million employees would be required to work from the office at any given time, and they would only spend a quarter of their time in the office. 
 
Less than 10% of staff working on mission-critical projects have returned to physical locations, while the majority of IT company employees work from home.
 
Since the WFH option was implemented following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, IT firms have had to deal with high attrition rates, moonlighting, and a talent shortage.
 
“Customers have begun visiting our offices and labs and while we see the views of the youngsters about having flexibility, customers’ requirements, choices, compliance risks and regulations also have to be considered,” said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer, TCS.
