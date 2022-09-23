TCS asks employees to work from office at least thrice a week

Representational Image

Tata Consultancy Services has asked 85% of its employees to work in office for at least thrice a week, according to the mail shared with employees earlier this month. The respective managers of each department will prepare a roster informing their associates about the same.

“Senior leaders of TCS have been working from TCS offices for a while now and our customers are also visiting TCS offices… Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office for at least 3 days in a week,” the company said in the mail. “Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked… any noncompliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.”

TCS hasn't specified a date when the new rules will go into effect, added sources.

“We are moving in a phased manner to get our associates back to office. This is in line with our vision to transition to 25*25 models,” the company told ET, in response to specific queries and did not provide further details.

TCS announced its new 25*25 model in 2021, and was to be put into effect by 2025 whereby

only a quarter of TCS's half million employees would be required to work from the office at any given time, and they would only spend a quarter of their time in the office.

Less than 10% of staff working on mission-critical projects have returned to physical locations, while the majority of IT company employees work from home.

Since the WFH option was implemented following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, IT firms have had to deal with high attrition rates, moonlighting, and a talent shortage.