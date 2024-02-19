Twitter
Tata Group crosses market cap of Rs 3020000 crore, now bigger than economies of Pakistan, Ukraine and…

Tata Group recently recorded a market capitalisation of $365 billion, which is more than Rs 3020000 crore, surpassing the GDP of Pakistan, Ukraine, and dozens of other countries.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 01:35 PM IST

Tata Group is well-known for breaking and creating records, and this time it has achieved an impressive milestone with a market capitalisation of $365 billion (more than Rs 3020000 crore), while the IMF estimates Pakistan's GDP to be nearly $341 billion, Ukraine's GDP to be around $173 billion, and there are dozens of other countries on the list. The second-largest company in India, Tata Consultancy Services, is valued at $170 billion; this is about half the size of Pakistan's economy.

The Tata Group's market capitalisation has increased, with at least eight Tata companies having seen their wealth more than double in the past year thanks to the returns from Trent and Tata Motors as well as the rallies in Titan, TCS, and Tata Power. TRF, Trent, Benaras Hotels, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors, Automobile Corporation of Goa, and Artson Engineering are a few of these. Tata Capital, which must launch its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year, is valued at ₹2.7 lakh crore.

Pakistan is trying to pay off its $125 billion in external debt and liabilities starting in July. The country's $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is also ending in March, and its foreign exchange reserves are $8 billion. The country's GDP grew by 6.1% in FY22, 5.8% in FY21, and is estimated to have shrunk in FY23 due to flooding that caused significant damage worth billions of dollars.

