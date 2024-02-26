Twitter
Headlines

India-US to engage in homeland security talks on February 28; counter terrorism among key agenda

This 'outsider' actress gave 1000 auditions, was rejected over skin colour, gave Rs 800-crore hit, now in Hollywood film

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Gill, Jurel, Ashwin shine as India beat England to secure series 3-1

Tata backed Cult.fit gets over Rs 84 crore in fresh funding, total funding now over…

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC says no stay on arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India-US to engage in homeland security talks on February 28; counter terrorism among key agenda

Meet Srilatha, Sridevi’s close aid, ex-manager, who filed court case against her because…

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

9 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

8 side effects of having dessert after dinner 

10 most expensive cars sold in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

This 'outsider' actress gave 1000 auditions, was rejected over skin colour, gave Rs 800-crore hit, now in Hollywood film

Meet Srilatha, Sridevi’s close aid, ex-manager, who filed court case against her because…

Meet SRK. Amitabh's co-star who quit Bollywood to work at dhaba, washed dishes for Rs 150, one call changed his life

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata backed Cult.fit gets over Rs 84 crore in fresh funding, total funding now over…

To date, the homegrown health and wellness platform has raised over $670 million from companies like Tata Digital, Zomato, Temasek and Kalaari Capital, among other investment firms.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

article-main
Cult.Fit
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Digital-backed healthtech platform Cult.fit (formerly Cure.fit) has raised $10.2 million (Rs 84 crore) in its Series F round led by Valecha Investments.

According to the company’s regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the board has issued 1,55,080 equity shares to Extreme Brands LLP and 15,92,157 Series C ‘compulsory convertible preference shares’ (CCPS) to other investors.

The shares have been issued at Rs 483.62 per share to raise Rs 84.5 crore or $10.2 million (Valecha Investments led the round with Rs 36.36 crore).

Start-up news portal Entrackr was first to report about the funding.

To date, the homegrown health and wellness platform has raised over $670 million from companies like Tata Digital, Zomato, Temasek and Kalaari Capital, among other investment firms.

Last month, the company laid off nearly 150 employees to achieve profitability by FY25.

In 2022, Cult.fit acquired the India business of international fitness chain Gold’s Gym for an undisclosed sum.

Meanwhile, Indian startups raised $732.7 million across 107 deals in January this year amid layoffs, shutdowns and top-level exits.

(The article has been published IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, who got 100 percentile, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to…

Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall, snowfall, hailstorm alert in these states, check forecast here

Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD politician allegedly shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana's Jhajjar?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE