Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

Lakshmi Mittal had spent over Rs 240 crore on Vanisha's wedding to Amit Bhatia in The Palace of Versailles in 2004.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is one of the richest people in the world. He has a son and a daughter. In this article, we will talk about his daughter Vanisha Mittal, who is the non-independent director of ArcelorMittal. In June 2004, she was chosen to serve on the board of directors of LNM Holdings. She worked in the Procurement department. She led various initiatives there. Later in December 2004, Vanisha was appointed to Mittal Steel’s Board of Directors.

Vanisha Mittal was born in 1980 and completed a Bachelor of Sciences from the European Business School. She joined a company called Aperam in April 2011. 

The 43-year-old businesswoman made headlines when she married businessman Amit Bhatia in 2004 in The Palace of Versailles in France. Her father spent $55 million on her wedding. At that time, the value of this was over Rs 240 crore. In the current valuation, it would cost over Rs 550 crore. It is among the world's most expensive weddings ever.

The wedding festivities took place over a period of six days and saw Kylie Minogue perform. She was reportedly paid $330,000 for a 30-minute performance. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai also performed at the wedding. 

Farah Khan was the choreographer for the dances, while Javed Akhtar had written a play, which was performed by the Mittal family.

Chef Munna Maharaj was called to serve food for the guests.

The net worth of Vanisha Mittal's father Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, is over Rs 1.38 lakh crore. The company's revenue in 2020 was $53 billion. He owns around 38% stake in the business. 

