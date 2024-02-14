Rs 4000 crore home, 700 cars, private jets: Meet richest family in world, not from Saudi Arabia, net worth is Rs...

Know the story of the world's richest family who owns a Rs 4000 crore house, around 700 luxury cars and more.

We all dream of becoming rich and we seek inspiration from the stories we hear of the rich people. From the Ambanis to Adani we all admire them for what they have achieved. Today, let's talk about the richest family in the world.

This family's massive wealth will shock you. With an estimated net wealth of Rs 25,33,113 crore, the royal family of Abu Dhabi-Al Nayan family is known as the richest family in the world, as per a Bloomberg report.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the president and ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The family has invested in multiple ventures which contributes to their massive wealth. The Al Nahyan family's house is worth Rs 4000 crore. They also have a collection of 700 rare and luxurious cars. The richest family in the world also owns eight private jets.

The family has made some intelligent and diverse investments in the market such as Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

