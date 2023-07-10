Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Despite a fractured foot, Dilip Doshi proved his fitness to skipper Sunil Gavaskar and then played a crucial role for India in the 1981 Test match picking up 5 wickets and helping his side to a memorable win.

Doshi was one of the most prolific spinners in the domestic circuit during his time. He was, in fact, part of the “unfortunate trio” with Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar. They were largely kept out of the national side by the legendary “Indian spin quartet” of : Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Bishen Singh Bedi.

Doshi finally made his India debut at the age of 32 replacing Bedi in the side. He went on to play 33 Test matches and 15 ODIs, getting the maximum out of the delayed opportunity. He held the record for the most wickets for India in debut year. The record was finally broken after 39 years by pace star Jasprit Bumrah in 2018.

After retirement, Doshi became an entrepreneur and started a luxury brand business. He became CEO of Ambiar Group and also formed a company Entrack. The luxury brands he brought to India include Fabriano, Lamy, Kahla, Greggio. Doshi introduced Mont Blanc's luxury products to India before a bitter fall out with the European brand. He is an ardent fan of the legendary rock band Rolling Stones and a friend of Mick Jagger.