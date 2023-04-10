Jhunjhunwala bet: Rs 400 crore profit in just 15 minutes from two stocks, details inside

Monday mornings are often a daunting start to the week, but for Rekha Jhunjhunwala, it was a lucrative one. The Indian investor saw her net worth increase by approximately Rs 400 crore in just 15 minutes of the stock market's opening bell on Monday. This was due to the positive performance of two stocks in her portfolio, Tata Motors and Titan Company, which garnered the attention of stock market bulls.

Titan Company and Tata Motors experienced a strong buying interest, with Tata Motors being the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty stocks. The share price of Tata Motors opened with an upside gap, reaching a high of Rs 470.40 per share, while Titan's share price hit Rs 2,598.70 per share within the first 15 minutes of trading.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's success extends beyond Monday's stock market surge. She was recently listed as the top Indian entrant in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List and claimed the third spot on Forbes' richest women list for 2022. These achievements are a testament to her skills as an investor and her ability to manage her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wealth and stock portfolio after his passing in August 2022 at the age of 62.

In terms of her recent gains, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 4,58,95,970 shares of Titan Company and 5,22,56,000 shares of Tata Motors during the October-December quarter of FY23. With Titan's share price increasing by Rs 50.25 per share and Tata Motors' share price increasing by Rs 32.75 per share within the first 15 minutes of trading, Rekha Jhunjhunwala earned a profit of approximately Rs 230 crore from Titan's shares and Rs 170 crore from Tata Motors' shares.

Disclaimer: The stock prices of Tata Motors and Titan mentioned in this article are as of a specific time and may have fluctuated since then.

Read more: EPFO: Easy withdrawal of PF funds with UMANG app, step-by-step guide