Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth steps down after 5 years

In a significant development, Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, has announced his resignation after an illustrious five-year tenure. Sheth played a pivotal role in establishing Realme as a prominent brand in the Indian smartphone market. His departure marks a substantial setback for the company.

Sheth takes to Twitter to share the news:

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared a heartfelt post about his resignation. Expressing the difficulty of saying goodbye, he emphasized that the world is a small place and they will cross paths again. After dedicating five years to Realme, Sheth believes it is time to embark on a new journey. Realme holds immense significance in his life, and the brand has provided him with countless wonderful and unforgettable moments.

Sheth highlighted some notable accomplishments during his tenure. Realme made history by launching its smartphone in a university for the first time. The company rapidly became the fastest-selling brand, selling over 50 million products. Realme also secured the position of the second-largest smartphone market player in the country. Its commitment to quality and "Make in India" initiative resulted in the production of 5G smartphones. Sheth expressed his gratitude to fans, teams, partners, and everyone who supported him throughout the past five years. With his tenure at Realme coming to an end, he is now ready to embark on a new chapter.

What lies ahead for Madhav Sheth?

Following his departure from Realme, the question arises as to where Madhav Sheth will find himself next. While there is no official statement yet, several media reports speculate that he may join the smartphone company Honor. Earlier rumors suggested that Honor might exit the Indian market, but the company's spokesperson refuted these claims. The industry awaits official confirmation regarding Sheth's next destination.

