RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, status quo maintained for 7th straight time

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.