When Ratan Tata used Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 crore home to raise disparity issue: ‘Makes me wonder….’

Mukesh Ambani with Ratan Tata (Image: PTI)

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and he resides in the world's most expensive private residential property called Antilia. Believed to be worth over Rs 15,000 crore, the 27-storey Antilia is home to Mukesh Ambani’s family that includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and baby Veda. The Antilia is often in the news for its features, grand parties, security and several other reasons. Before the Ambani family moved into Antilia in 2012, the home was already part of the headlines as it got the attention of politicians, movie stars and other billionaires. The super expensive home also got the attention of Ratan Tata and he spoke about what he feels about the disparity in India during an interview with The Times in 2011.

Ratan Tata is known for his modest lifestyle and philanthropic activities. He is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. When asked about Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 crore home, the former Tata Group chairman avoided to say anything controversial or demeaning but he did raise the issue of disparity in India.

“"It makes me wonder why someone would do that. That's what revolutions are made of. The person who lives in there should be concerned about what he sees around him and [asking] can he make a difference. If he is not, then it's sad because this country needs people to allocate some of their enormous wealth to finding ways of mitigating the hardship that people have. We are doing so little about the disparity. We are allowing it to be there and wishing it away." Ratan Tata said in the interview.

The reply from the industrialist got a mixed reaction. While a few were accusing him for being jealous, others were lauding his honest opinion. The statement took a negative turn when a few media houses tried to sensationalise it after which Tata Group issued a statement to clear some air.

“"We would also like to clarify on stories in Indian media regarding Mr Ambani's home. The report is out of context and factually incorrect. Mr Tata's comments on wealth are in the larger context of the growing disparity in society. The comments seem to have been deliberately sensationalised." the statement read.