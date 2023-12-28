Headlines

Ratan Tata to sell all his 77900 shares in this company in upcoming IPO

Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

5 top New Year resolutions for 2024 and how to keep them

Meet IAS officer, a tailor's son who sold newspapers, got betrayed by friend, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Sachin Tendulkar makes more money than what Mitchell Starc got in IPL 2024 auction through...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata to sell all his 77900 shares in this company in upcoming IPO

Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

5 top New Year resolutions for 2024 and how to keep them

Superfoods that diabetics should eat everyday

Here's how much Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, other south superstars charge per film

10 most notorious prisons in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'questions were asked in Parliament' over her bikini photoshoot, Saif Ali Khan says he was...

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata to sell all his 77900 shares in this company in upcoming IPO

The Pune-based company's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,816 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

article-main
File Photo: Ratan Tata/X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratan Tata, former Tata Group Chairman, is known as a successful businessman. The billionaire, who turned 86 on Thursday, has invested in several companies. But now, he is set to sell all his 77,900 shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd in its upcoming IPO in 2024. The company owns kids products startup FirstCry. Tata became an investor in the company in 2016 by infusing Rs 66 lakh initially. He was allotted preference shares of the company.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday, Tata is offering to sell his entire 77,900 shares, amounting to a 0.02 per cent stake, of FirstCry. The Pune-based company's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,816 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 5.44 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, as per the draft papers.

As a part of the OFS, SVF Frog, a Cayman Islands-registered entity of Softbank, will sell 2.03 crore equity shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will offload 28.06 lakh shares of the company.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar makes more money than what Mitchell Starc got in IPL 2024 auction through...

Apart from Softbank and M&M, other selling shares in the OFS are PI Opportunities Fund, TPG, NewQuest Asia Investments, Apricot Investments, Valiant Mauritius, TIMF Holdings, Think India Opportunities Fund and Schroders Capital.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Strong possibility of drone attack' on MV Chem Pluto in Arabian Sea: Indian Navy

Man who sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir

IND vs SA Pitch Report: Can SuperSport Park's pitch set the stage for an intense 1st Test showdown?

Covid-19 JN.1: 157 cases of new variant recorded in India; highest from Kerala, Gujarat

'Yeh koi gunaah...': Salim Khan reacts to son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with Sshura Khan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE