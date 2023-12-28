Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar makes more money than what Mitchell Starc got in IPL 2024 auction through...

Sachin Tendulkar invested Rs 5 crore in a defence equipment manufacturer company earlier in March 2023.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Photo: Sachin Tendulkar/X
Sachin Tendulkar, former Team India skipper, has made Rs 26.5 crore after his investment in Azad Engineering saw remarkable growth on Thursday. The defence equipment manufacturer company was listed on the stock exchange on the day. After the listing, Tendulkar's investments grew by 7x from his acquisition price. The 50-year-old holds approximately 4.3 lakh shares of the company. He acquired them at an adjusted average cost of Rs 114.10 each in March 2023. The stock was listed at Rs 720 on December 28. He invested Rs 5 crore in the Hyderabad-based company by picking up a stake in it. His absolute value of Rs 5 crore has surged to nearly Rs 31.55 crore.
 
With this, Tendulkar has outpaced Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who became the most expensive player in IPL history. He was bought for Rs 24.75 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. Other sportspersons who invested in the company are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and VVS Laxman. Their investments have tripled. 

During the day, it zoomed 38.83 per cent to Rs 727.50. Shares of the company ended at Rs 677.10 apiece, rallying 29.21 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,002.54 crore. In volume terms, 7.80 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.51 crore shares on the NSE during the day.  Azad Engineering supplies products to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries.

