Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella coins 'productivity paranoia' amid moonlighting debate, know what is it

Productivity Paranoia: A Microsoft survey revealed that over 80% of managers are worried if employees are productive enough while working from home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella coins 'productivity paranoia' amid moonlighting debate, know what is it
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (file photo)

Amid the ongoing debate over moonlighting, Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has coined a new term called ‘productivity paranoia’, saying there's a real disconnect between the management and the employees over productivity.

What is productivity paranoia?

A Microsoft survey revealed that over 80 per cent of managers are worried if the employees are productive enough while working from home. While 87 per cent of employees lack context on how and why they’re being tracked, which can undermine trust and lead to “productivity theatre”. Nadella called this feeling of both sides as ‘productivity paranoia’.

“Leaders think their employees are not productive, whereas employees think they are being productive and in many cases even feel burnt out,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Microsoft survey

As many as 20,000 employers across 11 countries participated in this survey. The result of the ‘Work Trend Index Pulse’ hinted at a fundamental disagreement between employers and employees over productivity with reference to the hybrid mode.

Nadella said that this disagreement over productivity when working from home (WFH) needed to be settled as the pre-pandemic work habits won’t be there any longer, BBC reported.

Microsoft currently allows its employees to work from home up to 50 per cent of the time. Recently, Tata Consultancy Services asked its employees to work at least three days from the office.

READ | It’s coming! ‘Dr Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns of ‘severe, long and ugly’ recession in 2022-23

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.