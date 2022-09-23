Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

'Companies shouldn't restrict worker's dreams': IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs moonlighting

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Rajeev Chandrasekhar argued that companies shouldn't restrict their workers' aspirations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

'Companies shouldn't restrict worker's dreams': IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs moonlighting
'Companies shouldn't restrict worker's dreams': IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs moonlighting

There have been numerous discussions since software company Infosys issued a warning against the practise of "moonlighting." The IT company believes that the practise of "moonlighting" or "two-timing" refers to when employees take on a side job in addition to their primary full-time employment, typically to earn additional money or just to make ends meet.

Basically, this is the type of job that a person would perform after finishing their day shifts at another job or while working outside in the moonlight. IT companies claim that "moonlighting" by employees is a violation of the company's privacy and compromise of its data. The backing for moonlighting came from Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development, today. Chandrasekhar argued that companies shouldn't restrict their workers' aspirations.

Speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India's 9th Annual Forum 2022, he noted that today's youth have every feeling of confidence and purpose about wanting to monetize, generate more value, and use their own skills. Therefore, companies' attempts to control their workers by telling them not to work on their own start-ups are bound to fail.

READ | It’s coming! ‘Dr Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns of ‘severe, long and ugly’ recession in 2022-23

These remarks came at a time when software giant Wipro terminated 300 of its employees for moonlighting, and Infosys cautioned workers that moonlighting could result in job termination. "Any captive models will fade. Employers expect employees to be entrepreneurial while serving them. The same people can apply it personally to themselves," the minister added.

"Time will come where there will be a community of product builders who will divide their time on multiple projects. Just like lawyers or consultants do. This is the future of work," he further said. The minister did, however, said that he does think that one aspect of the ongoing discussion about moonlighting has relevance.

He continued by saying that it is evident that one must respect any confidentiality provisions or prohibitions against assisting rival businesses if one is contractually required to do so. It will not be feasible, Chandrasekhar continued, to extend that logic and place certain limitations on somebody's desire to establish his/her own company.

READ | Home Loan Balance Transfer: How to switch your home loan lenders from one to another

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.