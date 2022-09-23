'Companies shouldn't restrict worker's dreams': IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs moonlighting

There have been numerous discussions since software company Infosys issued a warning against the practise of "moonlighting." The IT company believes that the practise of "moonlighting" or "two-timing" refers to when employees take on a side job in addition to their primary full-time employment, typically to earn additional money or just to make ends meet.

Basically, this is the type of job that a person would perform after finishing their day shifts at another job or while working outside in the moonlight. IT companies claim that "moonlighting" by employees is a violation of the company's privacy and compromise of its data. The backing for moonlighting came from Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development, today. Chandrasekhar argued that companies shouldn't restrict their workers' aspirations.

Speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India's 9th Annual Forum 2022, he noted that today's youth have every feeling of confidence and purpose about wanting to monetize, generate more value, and use their own skills. Therefore, companies' attempts to control their workers by telling them not to work on their own start-ups are bound to fail.

These remarks came at a time when software giant Wipro terminated 300 of its employees for moonlighting, and Infosys cautioned workers that moonlighting could result in job termination. "Any captive models will fade. Employers expect employees to be entrepreneurial while serving them. The same people can apply it personally to themselves," the minister added.

"Time will come where there will be a community of product builders who will divide their time on multiple projects. Just like lawyers or consultants do. This is the future of work," he further said. The minister did, however, said that he does think that one aspect of the ongoing discussion about moonlighting has relevance.

He continued by saying that it is evident that one must respect any confidentiality provisions or prohibitions against assisting rival businesses if one is contractually required to do so. It will not be feasible, Chandrasekhar continued, to extend that logic and place certain limitations on somebody's desire to establish his/her own company.

