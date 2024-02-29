Business

Parents of this Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, wanted him to pursue PhD but he...

Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google, one of the world's most significant tech firms, recently disclosed how his journey could have diverged if he had followed a different path. In a speech from 2023, now archived on Medium, Pichai emphasised the incredible talent and potential in India's student population. However, he highlighted a common hindrance: the prioritisation of academic qualifications over practical experience. As he looked back on his life choices, Sundar Pichai acknowledged the possible academic successes he could have attained, which would have made his parents proud. Nevertheless, he opted for a path that allowed him to make a more tangible impact on the world. "Had I stayed the course in graduate school, I probably have a PhD today, which would have made my parents really proud. But I might have missed the opportunity to bring the benefits of technology to so many others," he reflected. For Pichai, real-world experience and creativity are equally valuable, if not more so, than traditional academic achievements. He began his career as a materials engineer before moving to Google in 2004, where he played pivotal roles in the development of products like Chrome, Gmail, and Android. By 2015, he succeeded Larry Page as CEO, leading Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Today, Alphabet's market valuation exceeds Rs 138 lakh crore, and Sundar Pichai's compensation in 2022 amounted to USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore), which means he earned Rs 5 crore per day.

