One of India's richest persons started business with just Rs 5000, earned Rs 48000 crore, his biggest bet was...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's father was a tax officer and according to reports, Jhunjhunwala used to listen to his father talking about stocks.

Whenever we talk about veteran stock market investors, one name which instantly comes to our mind is of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. It is to be noted that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was called the ‘Bigg Bull of stock market’, earned wealth worth Rs 48,000 crore by investing in the stock market. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started investing in the stock market in 1985 with a capital of only Rs 5000. At the time of his death in August 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth was over Rs 48000 crore. Jhunjhunwala was once the 438th richest person in the world and one of the richest person in India.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's father was a tax officer and according to reports, Jhunjhunwala used to listen to his father talking about stocks. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became a chartered accountant in 1985 and decided to enter the stock market. However, he did not receive any money from his father for his work.

Despite not getting money from the family, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started investing in the stock market with his earnings. He earned his first profit from the stock market from the shares of Tata Tea Company. He bought 5,000 shares of this company for Rs 43 and sold them at Rs 143 per share. With this investment his money tripled. Between 1986 and 1989, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made large investments in blue-chip companies including Tata Power Limited. Due to these investments his wealth increased from Rs 20 lakh to more than Rs 50 lakh.

Jhunjhunwala had also invested in Star Health and Allied Insurance and Metro Brands and his decision proved to be right when both companies got listed in 2021. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the India’s third richest woman with a net worth of USD 5.2 billion. Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited a highly valuable stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.