Twitter
Headlines

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

Ben Stokes slams DRS verdict on Zak Crawley’s LBW, says 'technology has gone wrong…’

Ola’s valuation slashed down to Rs 15615 crore by Vanguard, down from Rs 53300 crore…

India Energy Week: PM Modi outlines his government's focus on alternate fuels

Bastar The Naxal Story teaser: The Kerala Story team reunites as IPS Adah Sharma wages war with Naxals in bloody saga

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

Ben Stokes slams DRS verdict on Zak Crawley’s LBW, says 'technology has gone wrong…’

Ola’s valuation slashed down to Rs 15615 crore by Vanguard, down from Rs 53300 crore…

8 vegetables that contain vitamin A

9 times Dharmendra inspired us with motivational messages

Meet Shah Rukh's sister Shehnaz, fans find her smile like Katrina's, one accident changed her life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

Meet actress who fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, she is..

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Ola’s valuation slashed down to Rs 15615 crore by Vanguard, down from Rs 53300 crore…

Ola posted Rs 2,800 crore revenue in the fiscal year 2022-23, while managing to cut its losses by almost 50 percent.

article-main

IANS

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US-based investment firm Vanguard has reportedly slashed down ride-hailing major Ola’s valuation to less than $2 billion. Vanguard marked down Ola’s parent company ANI Technologies valuation to $1.88 billion (as of November 30, 2023), as per its regulatory filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This valuation is 29 per cent lower than its previous fair value of $2.65 billion (August last year), reports Entrackr. This is the third consecutive mark-down of Ola’s valuation by Vanguard since February 2023. In February last year, Vanguard marked down the fair value of its stake in Ola by 35 per cent to $4.8.

The asset management company later slashed its holding by another 52 per cent to $3.5 billion. Bhavish Aggarwal-run Ola was valued at $7.3 billion in 2021.

Ola posted Rs 2,800 crore revenue in the fiscal year 2022-23, while managing to cut its losses by almost 50 per cent.

ANI Technologies, Ola’s parent company, registered 42 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 2,799 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 1,970 crore in FY22, as per the audited financial results available on Ola’s website.

The company cut down its losses by about 50 per cent to Rs 772 crore in FY23 against Rs 1,522 crore in FY22. Ride-hailing company Ola’s mobility business in India reported a profit of Rs 250 crore in FY23 against a loss of Rs 66 crore in FY22.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: MS Dhoni gives autograph on fan's shoes, netizens call him 'lucky' - Watch

Jio Financial shares soar as reports suggest Mukesh Ambani may buy Paytm wallet

'Thank you': Kevin Pietersen reacts after Shubman Gill shuts critics with first Test ton in 11 months

Why Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain, explains MI head coach

India's highest-paid TV actress once earned just Rs 50, had to walk 15 km for work, now charges...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE