No deal between Zee Media and Adani Group, tweet peddles baseless rumours

Zee Media-Adani Group: A piece of news is being reported that Adani Group is claimed to have bought a stake in Zee Media and a cash deal has been signed. An exclusive agreement has been signed between Gautam Adani and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra for this purpose. However, this is completely baseless and the news is fake.

The Zee Media management has completely denied the news and any such agreement.

"We completely refute any such rumor being spread by some journalist around talks between Dr. Subhash Chandra and Gautam Adani related to Zee Media. There is no talk between both groups. This is a false news," said Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson for the company.

The discussion started with a tweet, but it's completely false.

Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra enter in to an exclusive agreement . Adani enterprise to acquire Zee media in an all cash deal at Rs 30 per share. Sanjay Pugalia to be CEO of Zee news. January 12, 2022

In fact, a Twitter user tweeted that there was an exclusive agreement between Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra. Adani Enterprises is buying Zee Media. The entire deal will be a cash deal at Rs 30 per share and Sanjay Pugalia will be the CEO of Zee News. These tweets and news are both baseless, false.

The Zee Media Management asks people not to believe such rumours. There has been no dialogue between the two groups.