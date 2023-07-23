Nita Ambani led-NMACC launches visual arts show by Toiletpaper; check ticket prices, date

The show is TOILETPAPER Studio's first appearance in India at the Art House, the NMACC's designated visual arts venue. It exhibits pieces like swimming pool filled with 10,000 bananas, vintage cars and more.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launched its second visual arts show- ‘Run as Slow as you can’ by Toiletpaper Studio on Saturday. The show is TOILETPAPER Studio's first appearance in India at the Art House, the NMACC's designated visual arts venue.

The exhibition, which makes Cattelan and Ferrari's debut in India and is the largest display to date for TOILETPAPER, is curated by Mafalda Millies and Roya Sachs of TRIADIC.

The show represents a break from linear showcase formats. In this exhibition, interaction between the exhibit and the spectator is no longer necessary for art to exist. According to an NMACC press release, the exhibit aims to be a vivid exploration of imagination through an imaginative experience.

The exhibition includes pieces like a swimming pool filled with 10,000 bananas, classic cars, a crocodile that is lazing around, and walls covered in spaghetti pictures.

How to book NMACC’s ‘Run as Slow as you can’ tickets?

The immersive will be shown in the NMACC Art House from July 22, 2023, to October 22, 2023, for three months. Children under the age of seven, old persons, and art students are all given free entry to the exhibition.

Others can purchase tickets from NMACC’s official website and BookMyShow.

What are the ticket prices for NMACC’s art show?

People can book tickets from the NMACC’s website and BookMyShow at Rs 299 for the ‘Run as Slow as you can’ art exhibition.

About TOILETPAPER Studio:

Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari established the Italian design firm and image-based publication TOILETPAPER in 2010.

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter attends the exhibition at NMACC with...

A number of celebrities attended the opening of the pop culture-inspired show, and social media users posted images of the event. Isha Ambani was pictured alongside curators Roya Sachs and Mafalda Millies as well as artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari on the NMACC's official Instagram account. Isha also socialized with Janhvi Kapoor's best friend, Orry, and Diya Mehta Jatia, sister of Shloka Mehta Ambani.