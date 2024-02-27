Niranjan Hiranandani, his son Darshan Hiranandani fail to appear before ED in FEMA violation case due to...

Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, has requested an extension of one week for his scheduled questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This extension is due to health reasons, according to sources.

Hiranandani, who is undergoing treatment for a heart-related issue, has been advised by doctors to take at least a week's rest. In a related development, his son, Darshan Hiranandani, has also sought an extension until March 4 to appear before the agency.

Responding to reports about the ED's summons to Niranjan Hiranandani and his son for February 26, the group clarified that no such summons were received. They assured full cooperation with the ED and stated that the investigation pertains to a 15-year-old matter, which they believe poses no FEMA violations.

Regarding rumours that either Niranjan or Darshan are citizens of Cyprus, the group emphasised that both individuals are solely Indian citizens and have never held citizenship in any other country.

Meanwhile, Darshan Hiranandani has been residing in Dubai for many years now.

Recently, the ED had conducted searches at four locations related to the Hiranandani Group in and around Mumbai. These searches were carried out under FEMA provisions.

The ED is reportedly investigating foreign transactions and beneficiaries linked to a trust based in the British Virgin Islands that is associated with the promoters of the Hiranandani Group.

This FEMA investigation is separate from another ongoing probe involving TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP in December 2023.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of Darshan Hiranandani, allegedly in exchange for gifts. Dubey also claimed that Moitra compromised national security for monetary gain.

Moitra has refuted these allegations and stated that she was being targeted due to her queries on the deals of the Adani Group.

