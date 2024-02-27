Niranjan Hiranandani, his son Darshan Hiranandani fail to appear before ED in FEMA violation case due to...

Twitter
Headlines

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Highest paid Indian CEO with Rs 1800 crore salary package may be fired or will resign, market veteran believes...

'We are close': US President Joe Biden hopes for ceasefire as Israel, Hamas take part in Qatar talks

Gautam Adani’s firm aims to get massive Rs 248600000000 loan, to invest the amount in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Vitamin D deficiency in kids: Symptoms of low Vitamin D in children

9 times Rajesh Khanna inspired us with motivational messages

9 side effects of drinking milk tea daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

HomeBusiness

Business

Niranjan Hiranandani, his son Darshan Hiranandani fail to appear before ED in FEMA violation case due to...

They assured full cooperation with the ED and stated that the investigation pertains to a 15-year-old matter, which they believe poses no FEMA violations.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 07:01 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, has requested an extension of one week for his scheduled questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This extension is due to health reasons, according to sources.

Hiranandani, who is undergoing treatment for a heart-related issue, has been advised by doctors to take at least a week's rest. In a related development, his son, Darshan Hiranandani, has also sought an extension until March 4 to appear before the agency.

Responding to reports about the ED's summons to Niranjan Hiranandani and his son for February 26, the group clarified that no such summons were received. They assured full cooperation with the ED and stated that the investigation pertains to a 15-year-old matter, which they believe poses no FEMA violations.

Regarding rumours that either Niranjan or Darshan are citizens of Cyprus, the group emphasised that both individuals are solely Indian citizens and have never held citizenship in any other country.

Meanwhile, Darshan Hiranandani has been residing in Dubai for many years now.

Recently, the ED had conducted searches at four locations related to the Hiranandani Group in and around Mumbai. These searches were carried out under FEMA provisions.

The ED is reportedly investigating foreign transactions and beneficiaries linked to a trust based in the British Virgin Islands that is associated with the promoters of the Hiranandani Group.

This FEMA investigation is separate from another ongoing probe involving TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP in December 2023.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of Darshan Hiranandani, allegedly in exchange for gifts. Dubey also claimed that Moitra compromised national security for monetary gain.

Moitra has refuted these allegations and stated that she was being targeted due to her queries on the deals of the Adani Group.

(With agency inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ishika Jha, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

India-US to engage in homeland security talks on February 28; counter terrorism among key agenda

ICSI CS Professional December result declared at icsi.edu, know how to check scores

Meet Srilatha, Sridevi’s close aid, ex-manager, who filed court case against her because…

'Nari Shakti is touching new heights...' PM Modi during 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE