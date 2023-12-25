Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 600000 crore firm loses major Rs 12500 deal, bad news comes after…

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

Sakshi Malik reconsidering retiring? Here's what Olympic wrestler said after WFI suspension

Watch: '2-3 crore dedo', TV presenter's hilarious plea to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, video goes viral

IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Centurion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 600000 crore firm loses major Rs 12500 deal, bad news comes after…

IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Centurion

Apple iPhone 15 available with Rs 42,500 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs…

8 remedies for relief from heartburn

Ways to manage hangover after Christmas New Year parties

8 winter spices that are good for your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

HomeBusiness

Business

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 600000 crore firm loses major Rs 12500 deal, bad news comes after…

The potential deal between Infosys and an undisclosed global firm was linked to artificial intelligence. The termination of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an undisclosed global company has been confirmed by Infosys.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

article-main
Narayana Murthy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Infosys is one of the biggest tech companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 600000 crore. Founded by IIT graduate billionaire Narayana Murthy, Infosys has clients all across the globe and few of the biggest multinational companies have tied up with the Indian giant. As we are living in the AI generation, every firm wants to keep up with the pace. With an aim to achieve the same, one such company was about to sign a massive Rs 12500 crore deal with Infosys before it was called off. The potential deal between Infosys and an undisclosed global firm was linked to artificial intelligence. The termination of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an undisclosed global company has been confirmed by Infosys.

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 600000 crore company lost the major Rs 12500 crore deal weeks after CFO Nilanjan Roy resigned. For those who are unaware, Nilanjan Roy joined Infosys in 2019. He previously served as the Global Chief Financial Officer of Bharti Airtel Ltd. and held various leadership positions. The deal with Infosys was intended to be a commitment of 15 years. The MoU between the companies was signed in September.

“This is in continuation to the disclosure made by Infosys vide letter dated September 14, 2023, titled “Company update” with respect to a Memorandum of Understanding with a global company which was subject to parties entering into a Master Agreement,” Infosys said in their exchange filings.

"The global company has now elected to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding and the parties will not be pursuing the Master Agreement." the company further added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

COVID-19 surge in India: Check signs, symptoms of JN.1 variant

Noida news: Planning house party with alcohol? Check cost of occasional bar licence, online application process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE