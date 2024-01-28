Twitter
Meet man who founded Rs 690000 crore company, still cleans his toilet, once took Rs 10000 as loan from his wife

According to him, the societal stigma surrounding toilet cleaning contributes to arrogance in wealthy families, creating a divide.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Edited by

In a society where cleaning toilets is often considered taboo, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has challenged norms by openly admitting to cleaning his own toilets. The 78-year-old billionaire emphasised the importance of treating everyone with respect, regardless of their occupation.

Murthy addressed the common perception that cleaning one's own toilet is looked down upon, particularly in affluent families. "I would explain to my children gently and affectionately that these are the best ways of respecting other people. In our society, people always feel that those who clean their own toilets are looked down upon. Therefore, I would tell them that look, nobody is less than us," NDTV quoted Murthy as saying.

According to him, the societal stigma surrounding toilet cleaning contributes to arrogance in wealthy families, creating a divide.

"My children are very curious. They observe and have a lot of questions. I would tell them that look, nobody is less than us," Murthy stated. He highlighted the need for humility and fairness in society, emphasising that individuals should avoid taking privileges for granted and approach life with a sense of equality.

Born on August 20, 1946 at Mysore in Karnataka, Narayana Murthy's journey from a middle-class background to becoming a tech industry icon is inspirational. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Mysore and a master's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Murthy co-founded Infosys in 1981 with Rs 10,000 initial cash contribution from his wife Sudha Murty.

Narayana Murthy's commitment to breaking stereotypes extends beyond societal expectations. His marriage to Sudha Murthy, a philanthropist and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, faced initial opposition due to financial constraints. However, Sudha Murthy's support, both emotionally and financially, played a crucial role in the establishment of Infosys.

As of January 2024, Infosys stands as a testament to Narayana Murthy's vision, with a market capitalisation of Rs 6,90,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

