Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea accuse Microsoft, Amazon of causing Rs 3000 loss, hurting India; here’s why

According to Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Airtel and Vi, Microsoft and Amazon are “presumably circumventing and bypassing the legal telecom route" to send enterprise messages by using WhatsApp.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), an industry grouping that represents Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea has accused big companies like Microsoft and Amazon of adopting a 'wrong route' which has been causing Rs 3,000 crore loss to the Indian government and the telecom companies. It is to be noted that Reliance Jo, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are India’s top three telecom companies.

According to COAI, tech giants Microsoft and Amazon are “presumably circumventing and bypassing the legal telecom route" to send enterprise messages by using WhatsApp and other platforms which are not regulated by Indian government.

“Renowned international corporates such as Amazon and Microsoft are presumably circumventing and bypassing the legal telecom route by disseminating messages to Indian customers via WhatsApp, Telegram,” the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) wrote in a letter to telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal. “This is not only an alleged gross violation of licensing and security norms but is also a clear loss of revenue for the exchequer and also loss of forex earnings.”

“While telcos are being penalised on every spam complaint by imposing financial disincentives, the OTT platforms (WhatsApp and Telegram) remain shielded as they have no governing framework,” the COAI noted.

According to Jio and Airtel the practice adopted by Microsoft and Amazon is against the law of the land and is also dangerous for the security of the country. The telecom companies claimed that because through WhatsApp and Telegram, someone can be misled by sending a message in the name of OTP, which can become a cause of fraud.

 

