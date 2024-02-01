Mukesh Ambani to invest big in Rs 33000 crore company, to get…

Mukesh Ambani is in talks with Walt Disney for a merger. Know all details here.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. is reportedly in talks with Walt Disney's India media business for a merger. Reliance is set to pick up a 51- 54 per cent stake and Disney around 40 per cent. The reported value of the India business is Rs 33,000 crore.

The joint venture of James Murdoch and a former Disney executive, Uday Shankar, Bodhi Tree is also likely to take a stake of around 9 per cent in the collaboration. There is no official confirmation regarding the same from Reliance, Disney, and Bodhi Tree.

Reliance and Disney already have a major streaming service and 120 television channels between them. Under this stream, the Reliances' broadcasting division, Viacom18 will merge with Disney India business.

Viacom's shareholders include Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree. Both companies invested Rs 4,149 crore in the Viacom last year. Uday Shankar also serves on Viacom's board.

