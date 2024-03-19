Twitter
Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm partners with French carmakers, to supply 4000…

BluSmart also owns and operates 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 superhubs spread across 1.5 million square feet in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 08:55 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Tata Motors backed BluSmart has been dominating the EV ride-hailing segment in India for quite a while now. It has now joined hands with French carmaker Citroen to expand the homegrown firm’s all-electric fleet in the country. The French company and BluSmart Mobility have signed an MoU that secures the supply of 4,000 Citroen e-C3, all-electric compact SUV units, over a period of 12 months.

As part of the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart’s EV charging superhub in Bengaluru. The new Citroen compact SUV will augment BluSmart’s growing fleet of over 7,000 EVs, the companies said in a statement.

“This collaborative signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem,” said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India.

The Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 km and features fast-charging technology, capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour.

“Having a shared vision of achieving net-zero mobility, ‘with the mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’, we are dedicated to constructing a comprehensive EV mobility ecosystem in India,” said Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart.

BluSmart also owns and operates 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 superhubs spread across 1.5 million square feet in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from IANS)

