Business

Mukesh Ambani signed massive deal with Mark Zuckerberg at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash, Reliance may get Meta’s…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance recently signed a massive deal with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta after the billionaire held discussions at the pre-wedding event.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

Anant Ambani with Mark Zuckerberg
Mukesh Ambani hosted few of the richest people in the world last month at son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and several other billionaires were present at the grand event last month and India’s richest man saw it as an opportunity to strengthen his business ties. As per a report by the Economic Times, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance recently signed a massive deal with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta after the billionaire held discussions at the pre-wedding event. Report suggests that Meta will now establish its first data centre in India at Reliance Industries campus in Chennai. For those who are unaware, Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 2010000 crore.

Meta currently has more than 314.6 million Facebook users, over 350 million Instagram users and 480 million WhatsApp users in India. The amount is almost double that of the US. All of the data on Indian users of Meta products is managed in Singapore, which is the company’s only centre in the Asia-Pacific region. The launch of a new data centre in India will expedite Meta’s data processing in its largest market. The data centre is also expected to boost local advertising and user experience while reducing transmission costs.

Made by a joint venture of Brookfield Asset Management, Reliance Industries, and Digital Realty, the 10-acre MAA10 campus in Chennai's Ambattur Industrial Estate, can handle up to 100 Megawatt (MW) IT load.

